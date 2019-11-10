American student ‘missing’ in Goa traced, says family

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:18 IST

PANAJI A 20-year-old American student reported missing from Anjuna in Goa on November 7 has been traced, said her family on Saturday.

“Elizabeth Mann has been found and is safe… At this time we ask that you respect the family’s privacy as they work to bring Elizabeth home,” the Mann family posted on the Facebook page started to locate her.

The owner of the ‘Bunkd Hostel’ where Mann, a University of Minnesota Twin Cities student, was staying, had filed a missing complaint.

According to the police, Mann, who was travelling alone, had gone to Panchgani, a hill station in western Maharashtra, and was on her way back.

Her family panicked when Mann left her personal belongings, including her phone, at the hostel and did not contact her parents for over 24 hours.