American woman ‘raped’ at Karnataka homestay, alleges she was given laced drink

An American national was allegedly raped at a homestay in Karnataka's Kodagu district after being given a drink laced with substances. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday. Police said the homestay owner allegedly disconnected the victim’s WiFi access for three days, preventing her from contacting anyone or seeking help. (PTI/representative )

She is a Washington-based woman visiting India and was staying at a homestay in Kutta village.

A police officer involved in the investigation said, “The victim has alleged that she was administered a drink mixed with intoxicants, following which she was assaulted. Based on her complaint and supporting evidence, we have registered a case and taken the accused into custody.”

The accused is a resident of Jharkhand, and the owner of the homestay is also being probed over allegedly trying to prevent the woman from seeking help.

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Homestay owner under scanner The case took a more serious turn with allegations against the homestay owner, who is suspected of attempting to suppress the incident. Police said the owner allegedly disconnected the victim’s WiFi access for three days, preventing her from contacting anyone or seeking help.

“Prima facie, there is evidence to suggest that the homestay owner tried to restrict the victim’s communication. His role is under investigation, and he has also been arrested,” the officer added.

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Police revealed that the victim managed to leave the homestay after three days, informing the owner that she was heading to Mysuru. Subsequently, she contacted authorities in the United States, following which American officials reached out to Indian police via email.

“Acting on communication from US embassy authorities, we initiated formal proceedings. The case was registered promptly, and investigation teams were deployed,” the officer said.

Both the accused and the homestay owner have been remanded to judicial custody until May 3 by a local court.

MEA officials in touch with cops The incident has also drawn the attention of the ministry of external affairs, with officials from Delhi and Chennai contacted police to review the situation and coordinate further action.

However, the district administration has so far refrained from providing detailed public statements, citing the sensitivity of the case.

Police officers said further investigation is underway, including forensic examination and collection of digital evidence. “We are ensuring a thorough and impartial probe. All angles, including possible complicity, are being examined,” the officer stated.