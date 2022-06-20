Amid Agnipath stir, Jayant Chaudhary has an advice to govt on filmy names for new schemes

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary launched a fresh attack on the Centre over the ‘Agnipath’ scheme - a short-term recruitment model into the defence forces.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhary, an ally of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, said that if the Centre wants to give filmy names to schemes (referring to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's film Agneepath), there were other films of the actor which the Centre could pay heed to.

"If filmy names are to be kept, then carefully see… Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah (1988) was released before Agneepath and Kohram (1999) was released later," his tweet, loosely translated from Hindi read.

Earlier in the day, the RLD president took a veiled jibe at Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, who had announced that his company welcomes the opportunity to recruit Agniveers.

“To all the Corporates who (under pressure) are announcing that they will hire #Agniveers, please first come out with a disclosure of how many veterans you have in your ranks today? Before hiring Agniveers, I think the regular armed forces veterans should be prioritised!” Jayant Chaudhary tweeted.

On Saturday, he had said there was a unanimous, overwhelming sense of betrayal over the content and manner of implementation of Agnipath.

“I met senior army veterans at my residence today evening. There is a unanimous, overwhelming sense of betrayal over the content and manner of implementation of the #AgnipathScheme. Our nation’s heroes are concerned about preserving the rich institutional legacy of the Armed Forces,” he wrote on the microblogging website.

Apart from Chaudhary, other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh- the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) continued their criticism of the scheme and the recent comments made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the scheme.

