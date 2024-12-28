LG orders checking of private cars entering Delhi from Punjab over ‘cash’ charge

Ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday directed the Commissioner of Police (CP) to immediately begin checking "private cars" entering the national capital from Punjab. Delhi LG VK Saxena said that the possibility of such "illegal" cash being used to influence voters cannot be ruled out. (PTI)

The order comes after Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit alleged that crores of cash was being brought to Delhi from Punjab for the upcoming assembly polls, ANI reported. The leader, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat, said that private vehicles, especially those with Punjab police escorts, were being used to transfer large sums of money.

Additionally, Dikshit requested the Director General of Police (DGP) in Punjab and the state governments of Haryana and Rajasthan to actively monitor the movement of such vehicles and keep vigil.

LG Saxena said the probability of such "illegal" money being used to influence voters before the elections cannot be ruled out, adding that such acts could undermine the principle of free and fair polls.

The letter signed by the principal secretary to the Delhi LG said, "Lieutenant Governor has noted that the elections to Delhi Legislative Assembly are likely to be conducted shortly and the possibility of using such illegal money in the ensuing election to influence the voters of Delhi cannot be ruled out. Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has also noted that the use of money power in the election is not only an offence under sections 170 & 171 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and section 123 of Representation of People Act, 1951 but also an impediment to a free and fair elections."

It further added that the LG had desired for the chief secretary to bring this matter to the chief electoral officer's attention, ANI reported.

LG VK Saxena has also ordered an inquiry into the allegation that "non-government" people are collecting personal details of residents of the national capital on the pretext of registering their name for the Aam Aadmi Party's proposed welfare scheme 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

The letter also gave authority to the CP to direct field officers to take action against any person who is found to be breaching the privacy of citizens by doing so.

The Mahila Samman Yojana, one of AAP's poll promises, guarantees a monthly allowance of ₹2,100 to women.

Congress's Sandeep Dikshit, in fact, met with the Delhi LG on Thursday and called for a probe into the AAP's proposed welfare scheme and alleged possible misuse of the same.

ALSO READ | AAP launches registration drive for women's allowance scheme in Delhi

The grand old party's New Delhi candidate raised concerns about the transparency and fairness of the scheme, accusing AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of implementing programmes that could damage public trust.

He said that the AAP's proposed schemes were a "fraud", adding that every Delhi resident should be aware of this. Dikshit questioned the Atishi-led government's credibility and asked how a voter could believe them if they were lying today.

He raised questions over the "possible misconduct" of the data that was being collected for the registration of the said scheme for women.

(with inputs from ANI)