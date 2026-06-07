Another jolt to BJP in Tamil Nadu: After Annamalai quits, another leader exits party and joins TVK: ‘No democracy’

In another setback for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, former MLA AG Sampath quit the party, days after former state chief K Annamalai announced his exit. Sampath, however, is not joining Annamalai's newly formed movement, "Idhu Namma Iyakkam" (This Is Our Movement), but has instead joined Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

There is no democracy within the BJP today, and the party has failed to understand the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu, said Sampath after quitting BJP. (ANI)

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Sampath said the primary reason for quitting the BJP was the lack of internal democracy within the party in the state and its continued disconnect from the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. He also said that the party had hurt not just former state BJP chief Annamalai but party functionaries like him as well.

Also Read | ‘Whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian…’: Annamalai explains ‘great conflict’ behind his exit, announces new party

"It is true that I joined the BJP with the belief that it would work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and bring positive change to the state. The primary reason for that attraction was Annamalai," Sampath said, according to news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} Sampath said his resignation became inevitable after Annamalai, whom he had followed into the BJP, quit the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sampath said his resignation became inevitable after Annamalai, whom he had followed into the BJP, quit the party. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "There is no democracy within the BJP today, and the party has failed to understand the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. I have always been a follower of Annamalai, and it was only because of him that I continued my journey in the BJP until now. Those within the BJP not only hurt Annamalai emotionally but also caused immense hardship to party functionaries like us. That is why I resigned from the BJP immediately after Annamalai left," he added. BJP chief urges cadres to not quit party, believe in Modi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is no democracy within the BJP today, and the party has failed to understand the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. I have always been a follower of Annamalai, and it was only because of him that I continued my journey in the BJP until now. Those within the BJP not only hurt Annamalai emotionally but also caused immense hardship to party functionaries like us. That is why I resigned from the BJP immediately after Annamalai left," he added. BJP chief urges cadres to not quit party, believe in Modi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Saturday urged party cadres not to leave the BJP, calling it a "huge party" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its leader, following Annamalai's exit and the formation of a new political movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Saturday urged party cadres not to leave the BJP, calling it a "huge party" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its leader, following Annamalai's exit and the formation of a new political movement. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to reporters, Nagendran said, "My request to BJP cadres is: don't go to any other party or movement. Please stay here. BJP is a huge party. We have the number one leader in the world, PM Modi."

Dismissing concerns over Annamalai's departure, he said, "There is no impact. The BJP is a huge party. So many leaders have left the party and later rejoined."

Annamalai had said that differing views on Tamil Nadu were behind his decision to step away from the party.

Nagendran also said that the BJP's central leadership would neither support nor endorse any newly formed movements or political organisations.

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