Amid Bengal by-elections, Trinamool claims poll violation, BJP alleges attacks
Amid Bengal by-elections, Trinamool claims poll violation, BJP alleges attacks

Bengal Bypolls: Babul Supriyo is contesting against the BJP in Ballygunge while Shatrughan Sinha is contesting from Asansol against the BJP's Agnimitra Paul. 
Kolkata: A security officer stands at guard outside a 'strong room', where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept, on the eve of the Ballygunge Assembly by-polls,&nbsp;(PTI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 11:08 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

With polling underway for the by-elections in Bengal for Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge assembly seat, the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP made allegations against each other. While the BJP accused the Trinamool workers of orchestrating attacks, Babul Supriyo, the TMC's Ballygunge candidate, alleged poll violation by his contender.

"BJP candidate Keya Gosh entered a couple of booths last night. We have approached the Election Commission regarding that. I've been in touch with people on the ground. I suspect the CPM and the BJP will hurl allegations that I'm trying to influence the voters," Supriyo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Till last year, the singer-politician was in the BJP but after the assembly election, he switched to the Trinamool in an unanticipated move. His changing sides, however, expectedly prompted reactions from his ex-BJP colleagues including Keya Ghosh.

He resigned as the Lok Sabha MP from Asansol for which by-elections are being held on Tuesday. Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha is the Trinamool's candidate.

Sinha's BJP contender, Agnimitra Paul, on Tuesday alleged attacks by the Trinamool workers. "The TMC people attacked us, hurled stones at our convoy, and police did nothing...," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Visuals shared by the news agency showed some men attacking each other.

The state often witnesses violence during the polls.

(With inputs from ANI) 

    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

west bengal bengal bjp west bengal elections
