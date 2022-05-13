Amid mega conclave, Congress's Kharge: 'Want to set our house in order'

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, on Friday spoke about possible alliances ahead of the party’s three-day brainstorming session - the ‘Chintan Shivir.' “We want to put our house in order, and make Congress stronger. If we don't have money, how can we expect others (alliance partners) to come and invest?”

On stitching alliance with other parties, the 79-year-old Congress veteran added: “We want to take all parties on board but it can only happen if they have similar ideologies, believe in social fabric and democratic values.”

A panel led by Kharge has proposed the idea of ‘one party-one post’ ahead of the conclave. The party is also considering ‘one family, one ticket’ among other proposals.

Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already in Rajasthan’s Udaipur for one of the biggest introspection meets of the party in recent times since it faced setback in the recently concluded state polls.

Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the 3-day session on Friday afternoon.

Hours before at a press conference, party leader Ajay Maken told reporters” “There's almost complete unanimity among panel members on the proposal that to ensure that party leaders don't give tickets to their kin or relatives without any work in the party, at least five years of prior work in the party will be required.”

The party is working towards a revamp ahead of the assembly elections due in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and other states.

However, the bigger focus is the 2024 polls while it plans to highlight the challenges that the country has faced during the BJP tenure.

(With inputs from ANI)

