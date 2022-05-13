Chintan Shivir: Congress set to adopt ‘one family, one ticket’ policy

Udaipur: The Congress is set to adopt a “one family, one ticket” policy at the party’s Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and fix five-year terms for office-bearers followed by a cooling period of three years.

People aware of the matter said the measures are aimed at striking the right balance between the young and veteran leaders and entrusting younger people with both organisational and electoral roles.

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said the proposal on tickets will not be applicable to those, who have worked for over five years in the organisation. This means if two or three members of a family have worked in the organisation for that period, they would be eligible to contest polls. This will also ensure that outsiders joining the Congress do not get an immediate chance to context polls at the cost of those who have served the party longer.

Another leader said the party leaders may not accept any sweeping restrictions as they would affect old warhorses.

Hours before the Shivir began, Maken announced they will give more space to leaders under 50 but also take the help of the more experienced ones. He added that time-bound goals for the organisational revamp, which he called a matter of utmost importance, will also be set during the session. “For example, mandal committees will be formed within two to three months. The Chintan Shivir will usher in a new era,” Maken said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the three-day Shivir on Friday afternoon. Rahul Gandhi will address the delegates on May 15. The party has also organised a rally for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Udaipur on May 16 with an eye on the Rajasthan assembly elections due next year.

The party will discuss issues pertaining to the Congress organisation, economy, farmers, employment, and social justice at the session.

