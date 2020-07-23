Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways plans to implement QR code-based contactless ticket-checking system

india

In a bid to reduce human-to-human contact amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the North Central Railways on Wednesday stated that an innovative QR code-based contactless ticket checking system that it has developed is being implemented on “Pan India basis”. “CRIS rolled out application covering all Zonal Railways to display reserved ticket details as QR code,” it tweeted out.

The innovative QR code-based ticket checking system has been developed by Prayagrag division of North Central Railways.

“On successful reserved ticket booking from anywhere, an SMS containing URL or QR code will be sent to the passenger’s mobile number. During entering the station or checking of the ticket, the passenger will click on the QR code or URL available and the QR code of the reserved ticket will be displayed on the passenger’s mobile browser,” the release read. This way, the QR code can be checked by the ticket examiner for a rail journey.

“The Railway Board has asked Zonal Railways to train and sensitize the ticket checking staff for early implementation of contactless ticket checking and scanning system,” the release noted.

The Moradabad division of Northern Railways has already modified its ticket reservation system to issue a unique QR code to every ticket. The code can be scanned by the ticket examiners through hand-held QR codes scanning devices.

Moradabad divisional railway manager Tarun Prakash told news agency ANI that the move allows the ticket examiners to check tickets by scanning the QR codes printed on tickets. The initiative was launched on July 22.

In a similar move, the North Western Railway had come up with the introduction of QR Codes for 12 stations last year.