Amid dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha says…

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra have been grabbing headlines, as the duo has often been spotted together, sparking speculation of their relationship. Chadha on Tuesday again dodged a question when quizzed about their dating rumors, and said: "Aapko batayenge (will tell you)".

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha at the Mumbai airport.

The Rajya Sabha MP spoke to NDTV on the sidelines of of his party's celebrations after being elevated to national party status. The Election Commission granted AAP the national party status on Monday, and said that the development in "such a short time" is "nothing less than a miracle".

Heaping praises on party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal Chadha said: “When Arvind Kejriwal launched the party, we all joined him, giving up our jobs. Today this kaafila (caravan) has gone so far - who thought we would achieve this after 10 years? AAP has two states, more than 10 MPs, dozens of MLAs".

“We are confident that the day is not far when Arvind Kejriwal will rule the country”, he added.

Watch: ‘Ask me about…: Raghav Chadha’s ‘Parineeti’ wordplay amid dating rumours

Later, when the reporter asked Chadha to switch his attention from "Rajneeti (politics) to Parineeti, the AAP MP laughed, and said: "I will tell you. We will have a separate interview on that."

Though Parineeti and Raghav have not officially confirmed their relationship, rumours are doing the rounds that they might get engaged. They have often been seen together at Mumbai airport and a restaurant in the city.

Chopra and the AAP leader studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Recently, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their alleged "union". Taking to Twitter, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

