Amid deliberations on aviation safety, a need to pay heed to past warnings

This is perhaps the piece one looks least forward to writing as a journalist who has covered or a columnist who has offered opinion on the aviation sector for over a quarter of a century. So as I put pen to paper (or in fact fingers to keyboard), I’ll begin by borrowing a few words already uttered by the Tata chairman in the same context: this is definitely one of the worst subjects that I am forced to address, one I had hoped I would never be required to do. The recent crash was the first hull loss for the Dreamliner, since it went into commercial operations in 2011, although concerns about its safety have been raised by whistleblowers previously. (REUTERS FILE)

Yet here we are. The tragic air crash on Thursday, June 12, has been all over the news and I need not elaborate on any of the details that have so far emerged. Timing wise, it was ironic occurring as it did a few days after we as a nation had finished patting ourselves on the back at the IATA summit held in the Capital, the global body expressing confidence in India’s aviation safety practices.

A day after, in what the industry termed a knee-jerk reaction, the DGCA ordered an enhanced safety inspection on Air India’s Boeing 787-8/9 fleet, which raised many questions including whether the authorities expected a similar accident to play out on another of the aircraft operated by Air India. A second high-level multi-disciplinary committee headed by the Union home secretary was also set up on June 13, which will act in parallel to the accident investigation committees to focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future.

Ever since the accident took place, several rushed and half-baked theories by experts of all hues have been bandied about, based on the videos, visuals, the cockpit voice recorder and the testimony of the lone survivor. Conjectures on the possible causes of the crash have been put forth, dissolved and replaced by new possibilities as the hours post the crash have gone by, the value of which seems dimmer by the minute since the lives lost cannot be retrieved even if we all arrive at the root causes. Most of it amounts to nothing more than satisfying idle curiosity, a cruel human fallibility, in the face of an unimaginable and monumental tragedy.

As this piece went to press, of all the possibilities, it is a dual engine failure on which many are tending to lean to blame this catastrophe. If indeed the eventual cause is a dual engine failure, the odds of which happening are roughly one in a billion flying hours, the global aviation world — not just India — shall be investigating what might have caused something as drastic and dramatic as this in an aircraft known and recognised globally for its efficiency. This is the first hull loss for the Dreamliner since it went into commercial operations in 2011 although concerns about its safety have been raised by whistleblowers in the past.

Although television channels and several digital and news platforms have been quick to apportion blame for this - putting the cart before the horse as they often tend to - I shall refrain from holding anyone culpable till the exact cause is determined and before us. It is far too early and in lieu of the sheer magnitude of the occurrence a trifle futile to apportion blame for this. What may be the best way forward is to adopt an honest, proactive and committed approach to try and prevent recurrence, a far greater task than setting up a high-level committee or two.

Facing the facts is not an Indian forte but situations such as we find ourselves in today demand it. And with this in mind, I will highlight some red flags that have consistently been raised by senior commanders, directors, experts, analysts, company insiders and the entire aviation community over the last several years, both when the airline was under government control and during the last three years and a few months under Tata management. This newspaper has been consistently highlighting many of these in both news articles and edit page pieces, so readers might find some of this repetitive.

All Indian aviation fatalities on govt flights

A letter by a whistleblower sent to the Tata chairman in 2022 had pointed out a very important fact. If one takes a closer look at fatalities in India’s aviation sector, it is worth noting that all deaths that have occurred have been on Air India and other government owned carriers. Since the late 1980s, a total of 586 lives (not including the latest crash) have been lost on account of government owned and run airlines. 133 lives were lost in 1988 when an Indian Airlines aircraft crashed in Ahmedabad, followed by 92 fatalities in an Indian Airlines crash in Bengaluru in 1990, the 1991 Indian Airlines Imphal crash with 69, Aurangabad Indian Airlines with 55 fatalities, Alliance Air Patna crash with 60, Air India Express Mangalore crash with 158 and Air India Express crash in Calicut with 18 deaths. This latest accident, albeit the first one for Air India per se, takes the total toll to 860 or so. Compare this with Jet Airways with a 25-year history but no fatalities to its account or IndiGo’s 18 year fatality free run. The facts speak for themselves. Had the airlines peppered with fatalities on their flying record been private entities, would they continue to be in business today is a question worth pondering.

A July 2021 safety and quality report prepared for private use by Talace Private Limited as part of the Tata’s due diligence before buying Air India also raised many red flags and concerns. To summarise a 87-page report in this column is almost impossible but suffice to say that the report has four key findings that the Tata run management is already seized of: that safety and quality function in Air India and Air India Express is “perfunctory and its contribution to the organisation is minimal”, that recommendations of courts of inquiry into past accidents have been “systematically ignored” and pointing out that had these been followed subsequent incidents and accidents could have been avoided, that quality assurance audits take place when not needed and do not take place when needed and asserts that flight data monitoring is inadequate and unable to ensure a change in operations to prevent incidents from recurring. Despite this not-so-happy situation, the Tata group went ahead and bought the airline. The question that arises is what did the new management do about all the issues raised by this report. Have past court of inquiry recommendations been implemented as they ought to or has the sheer complexity of what is required (a Pandora’s box) forced a gloss-over? The question becomes pertinent in the face of the June 12 disaster.

But if reports tend to be ignored, gathering dust, almost as soon as they are written, the Tata chairman, the board of Air India, DGCA, MOCA and several top government officials cannot deny that they have faced a barrage of complaints, warnings and advice through letters and emails from mostly anonymous senior commanders of the airline acting as whistleblowers ever since Campbell Wilson and his new team have taken charge. Virtually no week has gone by in the past three years where someone has not raised safety and violation of training procedures related concerns through all routes available to them, often dismissed by senior management as rantings of disgruntled staff. Some of these have forced DGCA to goad the management into on-the-surface action : the recent dismissal of a simulator trainer instructor (https://www.hindustantimes.com/opinion/what-air-india-is-getting-right-and-where-it-is-losing-the-plot-101747317028025.html) was a case in point. Has the management delved deeper into the matter and fixed responsibility as it should ? We don’t know. This is just one of innumerable instances the airline has been afflicted by in the last three years.

Let me end by saying that almost no article would have appeared on Air India in this newspaper which did not ad-nauseum highlight and express safety or training standard related concerns and violations in the last year or so (readers interested enough can Google and read articles written by this writer in Fortune magazine as well). Several concerns of DGCA and its present functioning have also been raised from time to time including a suggestion to abolish the DGCA in its existing avatar (https://www.hindustantimes.com/opinion/dgca-grounded-by-graft-incompetence-101723737422382.html) and replace it with two brand new regulators.

I’d like to add here that senior commanders who constitute the “we-told-you-so” gang have also fallen silent, refraining with dignity from any gloating, post the accident as many of them put themselves in the shoes of their two peers, who perished while trying to save theirs and the 240-odd lives entrusted to them. The magnitude of the disaster and the replaying of those 33 seconds (for which the airplane was in the air) in many minds has been humbling for the sector as a collective.

While the two troubling aspects (Air India practices or DGCA inefficiencies) highlighted above may or may not be directly linked to what has led to this recent crash, these are worth repeating in the interest of the SOPs the latest high level committee formed post the accident hopes to put in place to prevent future similar catastrophes. The time to act is now.