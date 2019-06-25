Parents of one-year-old in Rajasthan accuse each other of killing the infant

The parents of a one-year-old boy in Rajasthan’s Pali district have accused each other of killing the infant amid a marital discord, police have said.

The boy’s father Devendra Singhadiya registered a first information report (FIR), saying when he returned from his morning walk on Sunday, his wife Maya did not open their room’s door even after 20 minutes of knocking.

Singhadiya said in the complaint that when she opened the door, he saw their son on the bed and that he was not breathing. He said he immediately took the infant to a hospital, where he was declared “brought dead” by doctors, according to the FIR.

In the evening, 36-year-old Maya also went to the police station and charged her husband of killing their son.

“Prima facie, it appears that Granth was murdered. Doctors in their initial opinion said that the infant died of choking and that fingerprints were also found on his neck,” station house officer of Odyogik Kshetra police station Kishore Singh Bhati said.

“We have not recorded the statement of the mother yet. She is under mental stress,” Bhati said.

Singhadiya, a 40-year-old engineer, got married to Maya two years ago. It was Singhadiya’s second marriage.

“Devendra alleged that Maya had been harassing his parents for the last two months and that because of her they could not celebrate Granth’s first birthday. Relations between them were not good,” Bhati said.

“We have some clues and an investigation is on. The culprit will be arrested soon,” he added.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 08:35 IST