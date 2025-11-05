Amid rejig buzz, Cong high command treads carefully

The Congress high command has opted for caution amid renewed speculation about a possible leadership shift in the state, party insiders in New Delhi said on Tuesday, reiterating chief minister Siddaramaiah’s assertion that any changes in Bengaluru will be considered only after the political dust settles following the Bihar assembly elections. Siddaramaiah (PTI)

People familiar with the internal discussions said that the central leadership wants to avoid unsettling its southern government midway through its term. The focus, they said, remains on stability rather than experimentation. The leadership is said to have instructed senior observers to gauge the mood among state legislators before taking up the issue formally.

The Bihar elections, scheduled in two phases for November 6 and 11, are believed to hold indirect significance for the party’s approach to Karnataka.

“Shivakumar’s active outreach to migrant workers from Bihar, and his call for them to back the Mahagathbandhan, has not gone unnoticed within the ranks. Many see his recent political gestures as an attempt to position himself more prominently within the party’s national matrix,” a party leader said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

During his interaction with members of the Bihar Association in Bengaluru on Monday, Shivakumar had said, “I request all voters from Bihar to support the Mahagathbandhan to make Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister and Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.”

He also emphasised that the Congress’s governance model in Karnataka could inspire similar welfare programmes in Bihar.

One legislator close to the party’s central leadership said that the Bihar outcome could influence timing more than intention.

“If the results favour the alliance, it might embolden the leadership to act sooner. Otherwise, the matter may rest until the government marks three years in office,” the MLA told reporters.

Feedback collection from legislators has reportedly begun, and strategist Sunil Kanugol is preparing an internal assessment on the political climate, party leaders said, adding that his findings were expected to reach Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress figures in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has made clear his disapproval of the persistent rumours surrounding his position. Speaking in Mysuru on Monday, he lashed out at journalists for repeatedly questioning him about a potential leadership change.

“It does not matter what people say. Anyone may say anything. Tell me, who is the high command?” he said. “It is Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Have they said anything on this? Then why raise it?”

The chief minister accused the media of amplifying speculation rather than reporting facts.

“It is not what people say; it is you in the media who are giving it attention. What was the need to raise this question? The decision rests with the high command. No other remark carries any weight,” he said.

This is not the first time Siddaramaiah has reacted sharply to such questions. Late last month, when asked about a supposed November leadership transition, he challenged reporters to name the publication behind the reports, insisting he reads every newspaper.

He has maintained that discussions on cabinet restructuring will only take place after the Bihar polls conclude. The twin phases of polling on November 6 and 11 will be followed by counting on November 14.

Amid the chatter, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has downplayed any talk of change.

Speaking in Hukkeri, he said there was no immediate political purpose for him to visit Delhi. “I am not going to Delhi right now. We go there for administrative work or to meet ministers. Those visits should not be seen as political,” he said.

Jarkiholi also dismissed speculation that he could be given a new responsibility. “No one has told me that I should take up any post. If such a discussion comes up, we will see,” he said. On comments made by a Bihari leader suggesting Shivakumar would become the next Chief Minister, Jarkiholi replied, “Fans of political figures often make such statements; it is common in every party.”

As the Congress approaches the halfway mark of its term, the leadership is juggling internal ambition with the need for stability.

