Amid row over deletion of voter data, Bengal Chief Election Officer asks staffers to file undertakings

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Saturday asked system managers and data entry operators to submit undertakings that they would not interfere with any statutory functions, even while using login credentials of electoral officers, amid a probe into the deletion of at least 1,000 voters from electoral rolls in an assembly constituency due to a security breach that began in September 2023. Lucknow, India May 20, 2024:::A female voter gets her finger marked with Indelible ink before casting her vote at Hazratganj polling station during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Monday, 20, 2024. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times) (HT Photo)

The development comes a day after it was revealed that login credentials of four Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) were used without authorisation. Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal said a probe has been initiated into the matter but the South 24 Parganas District Magistrate was yet to act on the request to file an FIR.

Asked whether it is a common practice in Bengal for AERO or ERO login credentials to be used by system managers and data entry operators, the CEO said: “It depends on the level of trust. Someone may ask another to use their credentials in case of excessive workload. However, that does not justify the unauthorised use of credentials to process forms or engage in illegal activities for personal gain.”

On Saturday, the state CEO held a workshop in Kolkata where over 100 system managers, assistant system managers, and data entry operators were asked to submit undertakings that they would not interfere in any statutory functions, even while using the login credentials of electoral officers.

An order issued by the CEO on May 15 has revealed that an assistant system manager—a government employee named Arun Gorain —unauthorisedly used the login credentials of AERO Swapan Kumar Halder, who is also Kakdwip’s joint block development officer. “Gorain committed fraud and cheating by inserting his mobile number unauthorisedly in the login credential of AERO...and disposed of forms 6 [new voter addition], 7 [voter deletion], and 8 [changes in the electoral roll] by from the login [ID] of AERO by using OTP received in his mobile number,” the order said.

Gorain was suspended on May 15, and a show-cause notice was issued to him on March 17. “ Arun Gorain, ASM, stated that he has taken the matter seriously and has begun taking measures to prevent a recurrence, and expressed his apologies for the inconvenience caused,” Agarwal quoted the response letter as saying.

The revelation has also triggered a political slugfest in the state, with leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claiming that this action proved their allegation that fake names had been included in the voter list.

“...This follows This four complaint exposing the shocking connivance between the ERO, AERO, other officials involved in the election management process in the district level across the state and local TMC leaders, who are attempting to delete the names of unsuspecting Hindu Voters from the voter list. This fraudulent act...violates the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and undermines democracy,” he posted on X.

TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said: “Roll revision is a critical responsibility of the Election Commission of India which is controlled by none other than PM Narendra Modi appointed election commissioners. So, BJP should own up the responsibility of such misdeeds.”

With inputs from Bengal bureau