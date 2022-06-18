Amid spiralling Agnipath protests, BJP chief JP Nadda makes an appeal to youth

As the nationwide agitation against the Centre's Agnipath scheme escalated, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said the military recruitment drive is a revolutionary step and appealed to the youth to understand the scheme in its entirety.

Addressing a gathering in Karnataka's Chitradurga, Nadda said, “I know that efforts are on to mislead the youth. I also know that some forces in the country do not want this change (Agnipath scheme to be implemented). That is why I would request the youth to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has served the country (well)."

The BJP national president added that the scheme would keep the country's military strong and high in the world.

Protests against the Agnipath recruitment model that erupted in Bihar have now spiralled to several states with several incidents of violence being reported from across the country. Telangana saw the first-ever death in connection with the agitation after 21-year-old Damodar Rakesh was killed in alleged police firing at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday.

The Centre, which has faced widespread condemnation from the protesters as well as opposition parties, has announced several incentives, employment opportunities and a chance to pursue further education for ‘Agniveers’ (Agnipath recruits) who complete four years of service.

The Union home ministry on Saturday announced reservation of 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

The defence ministry said a 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

Union petroleum, housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that his ministries are working towards hiring Agniveers after their four-year service period is over.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have also promised jobs in their state departments.

