Amid talks of Mahayuti ‘cold war’, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde react

Amid reports of a possible rift in the Mahayuti, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday defended deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s decision to set up a medical aid cell at Mantralaya, saying there is nothing wrong with the initiative as it aims to assist people. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with deputy CM Eknath Shinde in Nagpur.(PTI file)

Despite the existence of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), Eknath Shinde has set up the medical aid cell and clarified on Monday that there is “absolutely no cold war” with CM Fadnavis.

The newly established medical cell will be headed by Mangesh Chivate, Eknath Shinde’s close aide. The move comes amid ongoing tensions among Mahayuti allies in the state government over various issues, including the appointment of guardian ministers.

"There is nothing wrong in the formation of such a cell as its aim is to help people. When I was the deputy chief minister, I had formed a similar cell," Devendra Fadnavis told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Eknath Shinde said the establishment of the cell is a step forward in their collective efforts to assist citizens. He added that the cell will connect with the Chief Minister's War Room and is intended to enhance service delivery, not to create a competing system.

“There is absolutely no cold war between us. We are united in our fight against those who oppose development. When I was chief minister, on October 31, 2023, then deputy chief minister Fadnavis had founded a similar cell. I have simply reconstituted it with my people overseeing its operations,” Eknath Shinde said.

Mangesh Chivate said the cell will not provide financial aid but will instead guide people on accessing relief through existing government schemes, including the CMRF, the charitable hospital scheme, the National Child Health Programme, and Ayushman Bharat.

"It aims to enhance the implementation of Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana," Chivate told news agency PTI.

“When Shinde was chief minister, I was doing the same work using the CM Relief fund and we helped many people. Now, I will do the same work, except that this cell will not disburse funds, but provide all the assistance to needy patients,” Chivate added.

Chivate, who previously led the CMRF during Shinde's tenure as CM, said ₹267.5 crore was disbursed to approximately 32,000 patients for costly surgeries, including organ transplants and specialised treatments for children suffering from thalassemia and cochlear implant procedures. PTI reported.

Sanjay Raut claims 'parallel government'

The statements from Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde come even as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed a "parallel government" was operating within the Maharashtra administration.

"If the government continues to operate in this manner, political chaos will escalate further, Sanjay Raut told reporters.

The Sena (UBT) MP also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of “using EVMs” to secure the win of 56 to 57 MLAs, and claimed they were now challenging their own government, PTI reported.

He also targeted the Mahayuti government over the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, in December 2024, claiming the administration has become deaf to public concerns.

The killing has raised questions about law and order in Beed district, Raut said and claimed the chief minister seems to be protecting some persons linked to his old circle of friends within the BJP's youth wing, a veiled reference to state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.

Munde has been under fire following the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder.