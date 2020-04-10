Amid the scramble to contain coronavirus, a thought spared for mentally-ill wandering on streets

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 17:50 IST

Taking cognisance of a complaint alleging violation of human rights of the mentally ill people roaming on the streets across the country amid the lockdown to contain Covid-19, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the ministry of home affairs to take the necessary steps to ensure their well being.

NHRC has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue directions to the states and Union Territories to ensure that persons suffering from any kind of mental ailments under their jurisdiction are provided with proper counselling towards necessary precautions for their personal care and protection from the virus and that they are not deprived of basic amenities like food, shelter and medical care, etc.

The Commission has observed that it is aware of the efforts being made by the central and the state governments to fight the spread of the Covid-19 virus and to ensure the right to food and health care for the citizens, but some sections of the society such as persons suffering from mental illness require specific attention as even in normal circumstances, they are dependent on others and always need support.

“Therefore, in this time of crisis, it becomes the duty of the state to ensure food, shelter and social security for the people belonging to such vulnerable classes. This becomes more necessary because not only the people suffering from mental illness maybe deprived of basic amenities but also become an easy carrier of the deadly virus posing life threat to many,” NHRC said in a statement.

According to a complaint filed in NHRC, a large number of persons suffering from various mental illnesses are loitering on the streets and are dependent for food, shelter and other kinds of help on temples, gurudwaras and other charity organisations.

“But the administration has not issued any specific guidelines for these people and no arrangements for their survival during this period of the crisis have been made,” NHRC said.

The central government and the states have made provisions for food, shelter and medical care of hundreds of thousands of destitute, mostly migrant labourers and other daily wagers while the economic activity has been scaled down to minimum during the ongoing three-week long lockdown.