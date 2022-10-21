Amit Shah addresses concluding session of 90th Interpol assembly | Top quotes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the concluding session of the 90th General Assembly of the global police body - Interpol - in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan on Friday. With 164 participating countries the assembly held extensive discussions on ways to fight transnational crimes. At the conference which began on Tuesday, he started his address by mentioning about the earlier visit to National Police Memorial, accompanied by Interpol president and secretary general to observe the ‘Police Commemoration Day’, when Indian police personnel who sacrificed their lives in line of duty are paid tribute every year on October 21.

Here are top 5 quotes of Amit Shah from his address

1) “In its 100 years of journey, Interpol has proven its mettle. India is one of the oldest members of Interpol and recognises its role for international cooperation and multilateralism. On behalf of the Indian government and its affiliates, I appreciate Interpol’s effort to maintain security, world peace, and stability,” Shah said.

2) “The concept of establishing a State is always followed by the need for its policing. Indian manuscripts offer great insight on concepts like amicable justice and due punishment…justice is crucial for good governance which follows the creation of a good society.”

3) He also said, “Over the last eight years, the Indian government has taken several steps to strengthen police forces. The National Forensic Science University has improved mechanism to deliver criminal justice such as e-court, e-forensic, among other initiatives taken by the government.

4) “Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to keep a check on rising cyber crimes has also been established. Data and information revolution have made crimes borderless. To fight international crime syndicates working based on advanced technologies, countries also need to come together to fight them,” he said.

5) “To fight cross border terrorism, it is important to ensure border cooperation…a common definition to identify terrorism is needed to fight it together. All countries’ counter terrorism agencies should have a real time information sharing mechanism….narco-terror is also a rising challenge that requires closed cooperation from all countries. Using its 100 years of experience, Interpol should plan a vision for next 50 years on combating transnational crimes of all sorts,” the minister added towards the conclusion of his speech.

