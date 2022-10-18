'Defeat terrorism worldwide': PM Modi's call at 90th Interpol general assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 90th Interpol general assembly at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

“Time to look ahead and also look at the past. Our Vedas say let noble thoughts come from all directions and India believes in global cooperation,” Modi said at the inauguration of the Interpol general assembly.

The general assembly is being held from October 18 to 21 in New Delhi.

“Interpol is approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, it will celebrate its 100 years. This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors towards UN Peacekeeping Operations,” Modi said.

“When nations and societies are becoming inward-looking, India calls for greater world cooperation,” Modi.

“When threats are global, response can't be local. It's high time, the world should come together to defeat these threats,” the PM added.

Modi also released the commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coins of ₹100 denomination.

The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

The meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years, it was last held in 1997.

India's proposal to host the Interpol general assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the assembly with overwhelming majority.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase the best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, the statement said.

