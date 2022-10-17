PM Modi to address 90th Interpol General Assembly on Oct 18. Details here

Prime minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly session - being held in India after a gap of around 25 years - at 1.45 pm Tuesday.

India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly this year - coinciding with celebrations for the nation's 75th year of independence - was accepted with an overwhelming majority, a government release said, adding that the event is an opportunity to showcase best practices in India’s law and order system to the entire world.

The General Assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

According to the release, the meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising of ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Interpol president Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, and secretary general Jurgen Stock will also be present at the event.

The event which will begin on October 18 and end on October 21 will focus on corruption and cybercrimes, child sexual abuse material circulated on the internet, missing persons, and terrorism besides new technologies and mechanisms to improve police-to-police cooperation in tracking fugitive criminals across the globe, reported PTI citing officials.