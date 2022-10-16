MK Stalin writes to PM Modi on ‘attempts to impose Hindi’ in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “the aggressive attempts of the Union government” to impose Hindi are “impractical and divisive in character”, and puts non-Hindi-speaking people in a very disadvantageous position in many respects.

A parliamentary panel has recently recommended that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as the IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in other parts of the country, the respective regional languages. The panel also recommended that Hindi should be one of the official languages of the United Nations.

Recently, Stalin had warned the Centre against forcing another “language war by imposing” Hindi.

“The number of people speaking languages other than Hindi is numerically more than Hindi-speaking people in the Indian Union. I'm sure you would appreciate that every language has its own speciality with its uniqueness and linguistic culture,” Stalin said in the letter.

I appeal to the Hon. @PMOIndia to take stock of the reasonable fear & discontent among the non-hindi speaking states following the aggressive attempts of the Union Govt to impose Hindi by all possible avenues. These are against the federal principles of our constitution. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bhG5KSwke4 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 16, 2022

“The approach of the Union government should be to included all languages, including Tamil, in the 8th Schedule, keeping in view scientific development and technological facilities and promote all languages and keep open avenues of progress in terms of education and employment equal to speakers of all languages,” the Tamil Nadu chief minister added.

Stalin also requested that the efforts to impose Hindi in various ways as recommended in the report may not be taken forward and that a glorious flame of unity of India may be held high forever.

On Saturday, DMK's youth wing secretary and Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin warned that the party would stage a protest against the BJP-led Centre in Delhi if Hindi is thrust upon the state.

The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni legislator, who led a massive protest near the landmark Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, said the party would not remain a mute spectator if the sentiments of the people are disregarded by the Modi-led Union government.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON