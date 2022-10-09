MK Stalin gets elected unopposed as DMK chief for 2nd straight term

MK Stalin has been elected unopposed for the second time as the president of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). The Tamil Nadu chief minister was elected unanimously at the party's general council meeting on Sunday. He was the only candidate to have filed the nomination for the top DMK post, HT had earlier reported.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed the 69-year-old leader greeting the party members following the announcement. He was reported to have received a rousing reception by the party members.

Meanwhile, DMK leaders Durai Murugan and T.R.Balu have been elected as general secretary and treasurer of the party. They were also the only leaders to have filed nominations for the key party posts.

All three leaders - who hold top three positions in the DMK - had submitted their nomination papers to party organising secretary RS Bharathi at the party headquarters in Chennai.

Before filing the nomination, Stalin had visited the memorials of DMK founder and former chief ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, his father.

Over the years, Stalin, the younger son of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary. He was elected for the top party post in 2018 following Karunanidhi's death.

He later led the party to electoral victories in 2019 parliamentary elections and 2021 assembly elections that brought the DMK back to power.

Stalin has also been holding discussions ahead of the 2024 national polls with various opposition leaders.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

