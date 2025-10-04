Amit Shah asks Maoists to accept surrender policy, rules out dialogue

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday ruled out talks with Maoists and said they will have to lay down weapons by accepting the government’s “lucrative surrender and rehabilitation policy.” Union home minister Amit Shah addressed the ‘Bastar Dussehra Lokotsav’ and ‘Swadeshi Mela’ in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district. (PTI)

Addressing the ‘Bastar Dussehra Lokotsav’ and ‘Swadeshi Mela’ in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, Shah asserted that March 31, 2026, has been set as the deadline to make India Naxal-free.

“I want to tell all my tribal brothers and sisters to persuade the youth of their villages to lay down their arms. They should shun violence, join the mainstream, and become part of the development of Bastar,” he said.

“Some people have called for talks (with Naxals). Let me make it clear again that both the Chhattisgarh and central governments are committed to development across Bastar and all Naxal-affected areas. What is there to talk about? A lucrative surrender-and-rehabilitation policy has been put in place. Come forward and lay down your weapons,” Shah said.

He said, “If you take up arms and try to disrupt the peace of Bastar, our armed forces, CRPF (Central Reserve Polcie Force), and the Chhattisgarh Police will give a befitting reply. March 31, 2026, is the date set to bid farewell to Naxalism from this country.”

His remarks came amid a call by banned CPI (Maoist)’s central committee member Venugopal alias Sonu to shun arms and also a call by Telangana- based civil society bodies to the government to initiate talks with Naxals.

Shah said he visited the Maa Danteshwari Temple and prayed that security forces get strength to free the entire Bastar region from “red terror” by March 31 next year.

“Some people in Delhi used to spread misinformation for years that the birth of Naxalism was for the fight for development. But I have come to tell my tribal brothers that the entire Bastar has been deprived of development. The root cause of this is Naxalism,” he said.

According to him, basic amenities have reached every corner of the country but Bastar remained deprived due to extremism. “Today, electricity, drinking water, roads, toilets in every house, health insurance of up to ₹5 lakh and 5 kg free rice have reached every village in India but Bastar has been deprived of such development,” he said.

“The Chhattisgarh government has made the best surrender policy in the country. More than 500 people have surrendered in a single month. Everyone should surrender. As soon as a village becomes Naxalite-free, the Chhattisgarh government will give it ₹1 crore for development. Naxalism will not benefit anyone,” Shah added.

Highlighting the Centre’s contribution, he said, “The (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi govt has given more than ₹4 lakh crore to Chhattisgarh for development works in 10 years. On behalf of the PM, I want to assure you that after March 31, 2026, Naxalites will not be able to stop your development. They will not be able to stop your rights.”

Shah urged the audience to convince those misled by Naxalism to shun violence and join the mainstream.

Lauding Bastar’s cultural heritage, he described the 75-day-long Dussehra festival as one of the world’s longest and most significant. He said it honoured the region’s tribal traditions.

“I also attended the Muria Darbar today, and I felt immense joy. All the (tribal) community leaders from across the Bastar division were present there and shared their issues. I will go to Delhi and tell everyone to witness a Muria Darbar at least once. Since 1874, it has reflected active participation, judicial system, tribal culture, thoughtful dialogue, and people’s engagement. In the truest sense, it is a historic and global heritage. The Muria Darbar, with its core democratic values, is a subject of great learning for the entire nation,” he added.

Calling for adoption of indigenous products, Shah said, “If India’s 140 crore people embrace the resolve of swadeshi, then no one can stop India from becoming the world’s leading economic power.”

He also referred to tax relief. “Modi ji has provided significant relief to mothers and sisters across the country by reducing the tax (GST) on 365 items. He has kept the tax on daily use items at only five percent. Our country has never seen such a significant tax cut,” he said.

On the occasion, Shah released the 20th monthly installment of ₹1,000 into the bank accounts of nearly 65 lakh women beneficiaries under the state’s Mahtari Vandan scheme. An amount of ₹606.94 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of women.

He also launched the Chief Minister Rural Bus Service scheme, mainly for the tribal-dominated Bastar and Surguja divisions.