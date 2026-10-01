Amit Shah chairs meet over Odisha-Chhattisgarh Mahanadi water dispute: Key takeaways

Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting today in Delhi to discuss and potentially resolve the long-standing issue of Mahanadi water dispute between Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on Thursday to resolve the long-pending Mahanadi water dispute between Chhattisgarh and Odisha. (Handout)

During the meeting, both the chief ministers — Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai and Odisha's Mohan Charan Majhi — put forth the position of their respective states. It comes months after both the chief ministers held discussions regarding the decade-long issue in July under the chairmanship of jal shakti minister CR Patil and agreed to continue technical-level deliberations aimed at finding an amicable settlement to the dispute.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apart from the chief ministers, the meeting was also attended by jal shakti minister, chairman of the Central Water Commission, chief secretaries of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and senior officials from the ministry of Jal Shakti, the Central Water Commission and both state governments, reported news agency ANI.

‘Need a win-win solution’

Sai has called for a fair and sustainable resolution to the long-standing Mahanadi water-sharing dispute with Odisha and said that the river should serve as a source of cooperation rather than division between the two states.

He stressed the need for a “win-win” solution during the meeting based on scientific assessment, transparency and dialogue, while ensuring that the interests of farmers and people in both states are protected.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting Chhattisgarh’s stake in the dispute, Sai said the Mahanadi originates in the state and that more than half of its catchment area lies within its boundaries. He said the water requirements of Chhattisgarh’s farmers, irrigation sector and tribal areas must be taken into account in any settlement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting Chhattisgarh’s stake in the dispute, Sai said the Mahanadi originates in the state and that more than half of its catchment area lies within its boundaries. He said the water requirements of Chhattisgarh’s farmers, irrigation sector and tribal areas must be taken into account in any settlement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, Sai also assured Odisha of Chhattisgarh’s cooperation in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Hirakud Dam, which he described as vital to the neighbouring state.

Sai also underlined the close social, cultural and historical ties between Chhattisgarh and Odisha, referring to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as his “younger brother”. He said the two states shared an understanding of the challenges faced by forest regions and the importance of ensuring adequate water for farmers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Invoking the cultural connection associated with Lord Jagannath, Sai said the tradition extended from Shivrinarayan in Chhattisgarh to Puri in Odisha. He said the Mahanadi should similarly become a bridge for cooperation, development and mutual trust.

Expressing confidence in the mediation efforts of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Sai said Chhattisgarh would extend full cooperation to the scientific and transparent technical assessment being conducted by the Central Water Commission (CWC). He added that the state would approach any outcome reached through consultations with Odisha in a positive spirit.

The Centre had stressed the need for an equitable and sustainable settlement through dialogue, technical cooperation and cooperative federalism at a meeting in July. An expanded technical committee headed by the CWC chairman has since begun examining the pending technical aspects of the dispute.

What is the Mahanadi water dispute?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mahanadi water dispute has been a long standing issue over water sharing and management of the river between Odisha and Chhattisgarh for over a decade now. Earlier, the matter was being heard by the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal but was later referred to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Odisha has, for years, objected to the construction of barrages by Chhattisgarh in the upstream areas and maintained that these structures affect the flow of water into the downstream areas, particularly during the lean season.