Amit Shah felicitates personnel involved in Operation Mahadev

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday felicitated the security personnel who were involved in Operation Mahadev. Home Minister Amit Shah addresses an event in Delhi(Amit Shah- X)

The joint Operation Mahadev, conducted on July 28 by the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police, neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier on July 29, Union Home Minister had confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.

Shah said this while speaking in the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor and informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said while addressing the lower house.

"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he added.

Prior to Operation Mahadev, the Indian Armed Forces had launched Operation Sindoor May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

Amit Shah, on August 22, met the family of N Ramachandran, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.. After consoling Ramachandran's wife and daughter, Shah reaffirmed the government's tough stance against terrorism, stressing that there would be "no mercy for anyone who dares to commit such crimes."

In a post on X, Shah wrote,"Today, in Kochi, visited the family of the late Ramachandran Ji, whom we lost to the dastardly Pahalgam attack. Met his wife, Smt. Sheila Ji and also their daughter, Aarathi R. Menon. Inquired about their well-being and assured them that the nation stands firmly with them. Through 'Operation Sindoor' and 'Operation Mahadev', Modi government has punished the perpetrators of Pahalgam attack. No mercy for anyone who dares to commit such crimes."