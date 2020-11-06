e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amit Shah has lunch at house of tribal BJP worker in Bengal

Amit Shah has lunch at house of tribal BJP worker in Bengal

Amit Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and state party chief Dilip Ghosh.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 07:22 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bankura (West Bengal)
Amit Shah, who is on a two-day tour to the state, arrived in Bankura this morning to take stock of the party’s organisation in the district. The assembly election is likely to be held in the state in April-May next year.
Amit Shah, who is on a two-day tour to the state, arrived in Bankura this morning to take stock of the party’s organisation in the district. The assembly election is likely to be held in the state in April-May next year.(BJP4Bengal/Twitter)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had lunch at the house of a tribal BJP worker in Chaturdihi village in Bankura district.

It was a vegetarian platter of Bengali delicacies, served on a plate with a banana leaf on it.

Sitting on the floor of Bibhishan Hansda’s house, Shah had rice, roti, dal, ‘patol bhaja’ (pointed gourd fry), ‘shukto’ (mixed veg stew which is slightly bitter), ‘alu- posto’ (potato cooked in poppy seed paste), and ‘papad’.

Although sweets such as ‘rosogolla’, ‘sandesh’ and ‘mishti doi’ were there in the menu, the BJP leader declined to have those desserts.

Watch: Amit Shah meets tribal BJP worker’s family in West Bengal, shares lunch

 

Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and state party chief Dilip Ghosh.

After lunch, Shah sat on a charpoy and had a brief interaction with the family members and local people who had earlier accorded him a warm welcome. They blew conch shells and beat the drums as he negotiated a narrow muddy road in the village to reach Hansda’s house.

Hansda said that it was an honour for him to host Shah and this would be one of the most memorable days in his life.

Shah, who is on a two-day tour to the state, arrived in Bankura this morning to take stock of the party’s organisation in the district. The assembly election is likely to be held in the state in April-May next year.

Shah is scheduled to hold organisational meetings in the district and meet representatives of various communities and social groups.

Bankura, dominated by tribal and backward communities, is one of the several districts where the BJP had made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It bagged both the parliamentary seats in the district.

tags
top news
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
Bombay high court to hear Arnab Goswami’s bail plea today
Bombay high court to hear Arnab Goswami’s bail plea today
US Election 2020: Does Donald Trump have a legal case? Jury is out
US Election 2020: Does Donald Trump have a legal case? Jury is out
Why did BJP decide to back Nitish Kumar in Bihar?
Why did BJP decide to back Nitish Kumar in Bihar?
‘If you count the legal votes, I’ve decisively won’: US President Trump
‘If you count the legal votes, I’ve decisively won’: US President Trump
‘Confused about his own game’: Chopra explains why Pant is struggling
‘Confused about his own game’: Chopra explains why Pant is struggling
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu first state to test 10 million people, all RT PCR
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu first state to test 10 million people, all RT PCR
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In