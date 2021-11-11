Amit Shah in Varanasi on Nov 12, may discuss UP polls strategy with BJP workers

Union home minister Amit hah is expected to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on November 12 to attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan. The meeting is significant in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as he is considered as the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party, which had been relegated to fourth position in the 2012 polls, stormed to victory in 2017, winning 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 per cent. This time, the party is seeking to retain power.

According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, Shah will also meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and discuss preparations for next year's elections.

The home minister has two scheduled visits to Varanasi this month - one from November 12 to 13 and the other one from November 19 to 21, according to Livehindustan.

In the recently-held national executive committee meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath was given due importance which points to the BJP's electoral strategy, according to Livehindustan. The party has now geared up for elections in India's largest state and leaders have been deployed to look after different aspects of the BJP's election campaign, Livehindustan reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entire UP poll campaign is being governed by the BJP's central leadership, with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan in key position. Party's vice president Radha Mohan Singh is supervising the co-ordination efforts between the central and state unit.

The next elections are expected to be held in Uttar Pradesh between February and March next year to elect 403 members of the state's legislative assembly. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule in January.

The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on May 14, 2022.

In 2014, the BJP had registered a historic win in 71 out of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}