Amit Shah lays foundation of forensic sciences institute in Lucknow

Union home affairs minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of a forensic sciences institute in Lucknow on Sunday. The institute, which would operate under the ministry of home affairs, is proposed to be affiliated to Gujarat-based National Forensics Sciences University (NFSU).

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony at Piparsand in Lucknow, Amit Shah said the first-of-its-kind institution, which is estimated to cost ₹200 crore, would pave the way for research and modernisation of policing in the country.

"The Centre is taking initiative to improve law and order across country and the forensic sciences university is one such initiative," Amit Shah said.

The forensic sciences institute would take in 150 students once it starts operating and provide cutting edge expertise in discourses such as behavioural science, civil and criminal law, police science, criminology and forensics among others, Shah said.

The home minister said at the gathering that a centre for excellence for DNA would come up on a five acre land at the forensic sciences institute’s campus in collaboration with the NFSU.

"The Centre has allocated ₹15 crore for the DNA centre which would the country's most advanced research hub," Shah said.

The forensic sciences institute would be headed by a senior police officer. The institute will also work to train scientists working in forensic labs and police personnel by developing professional skills for scientific investigation of cases of complex crimes, a government statement released on Saturday said.