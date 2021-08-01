Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Amit Shah lays foundation of forensic sciences institute in Lucknow
india news

Amit Shah lays foundation of forensic sciences institute in Lucknow

Amit Shah said the forensic sciences institute would provide offer discourses in behavioural science, civil and criminal law and forensics among others.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Amit Shah addresses a gathering at the foundation laying ceremony of forensic sciences institute in Lucknow on Sunday(File photo)

Union home affairs minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of a forensic sciences institute in Lucknow on Sunday. The institute, which would operate under the ministry of home affairs, is proposed to be affiliated to Gujarat-based National Forensics Sciences University (NFSU).

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony at Piparsand in Lucknow, Amit Shah said the first-of-its-kind institution, which is estimated to cost 200 crore, would pave the way for research and modernisation of policing in the country.

"The Centre is taking initiative to improve law and order across country and the forensic sciences university is one such initiative," Amit Shah said.

The forensic sciences institute would take in 150 students once it starts operating and provide cutting edge expertise in discourses such as behavioural science, civil and criminal law, police science, criminology and forensics among others, Shah said.

The home minister said at the gathering that a centre for excellence for DNA would come up on a five acre land at the forensic sciences institute’s campus in collaboration with the NFSU.

"The Centre has allocated 15 crore for the DNA centre which would the country's most advanced research hub," Shah said.

The forensic sciences institute would be headed by a senior police officer. The institute will also work to train scientists working in forensic labs and police personnel by developing professional skills for scientific investigation of cases of complex crimes, a government statement released on Saturday said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah forensic sciences university lucknow
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP