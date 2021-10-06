Amit Shah meets Ajay Mishra amid opposition's demand for Mishra's resignation over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Junior home minister Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish Mishra has been named in the FIR lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident met Union home minister Amit Shah at the ministry of home affairs in New Delhi's North Block. It is not yet known whether Amit Shah summoned Ajay Mishra in the wake of the opposition demand of Ajay Mishra's resignation. However, the junior minister earlier said on Wednesday said that he was not summoned by the party high command.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday when two SUVs mowed down a few protesters. The minister has been refusing any connection between his son and the incident and said the driver of his car lost balance after being attacked by stone pelters. "My son wasn't there in the car. After the car was attacked, the driver was injured, the car lost its balance and ran over a few people present there. I have expressed sympathies towards those who have lost their lives. There should be an unbiased probe," he said.

"The party high command has not summoned me. I will be reaching Delhi by tonight or tomorrow as I have few works lined up," Mishra said earlier.

The FIR says Asish was sitting in the car which mowed down the protesting farmers and he also opened fire at them. According to the first information report (FIR) lodged on a complaint of Jagjit Singh, a native of Bahraich district, the episode was "premeditated" for which the "conspiracy was hatched" by the minister and his son.

Ajay Mishra claimed that his son was not at the car and his driver was driving the car, who died after the car overturned. Had Ashish been in the car, he would not have been alive, the minister said.

The FIR, however, says Ashish's speeding vehicle overturned while he managed to get out of the car and opened fire. "The minister's son committed the act in a display of hooliganism. The central government also did not take any action against the Union minister in the wake of the viral video and today (October 3), his son carried out the gruesome act," the FIR added.