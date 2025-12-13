Amit Shah promises to make Bastar most advanced tribal region

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has resolved to make Bastar division the most advanced tribal region in the country within the next five years, and reiterated that Maoist violence will be completely eliminated from India by March 31, 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics, in Bastar on Saturday. (@vishnudsai X)

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics 2025 at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Jagdalpur, Shah appealed to those still associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoists) to lay down arms and join the mainstream of society.

He said the government has decided to end what he described as “red terror” across the country before March 31, 2026, and added that the goal is now within reach. “I came here for the Bastar Olympics in 2024, again in 2025, and I promise I will come in 2026 as well. When I arrive for the Bastar Olympics in 2026, Maoist violence will have been wiped out from Chhattisgarh and the entire country,” he said.

Shah said the seven districts of the Bastar division—Kanker, Kondagaon, Bastar, Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur and Dantewada—will be developed into the country’s most advanced tribal districts by December 2030. He said BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are committed to ensuring housing, electricity, toilets, tap water, LPG connections, five kg of free foodgrains and free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh for every household in these districts.

He said every village in Bastar will be connected by roads, provided electricity, and have access to banking facilities within a five-kilometre radius, along with a strong network of primary and community health centres. “Maoist violence acted like a poisonous snake blocking development in this region. With its end, a new chapter of development will begin,” he said.

Reiterating that Maoist violence will be eliminated by March 31, 2026, Shah appealed to those still linked with it to surrender and return to the mainstream for the welfare of their families and society. “Maoist violence benefits no one—not those who take up weapons, not tribals, and not security personnel. Only peace can pave the way for development,” he said, urging misguided youth to take advantage of the rehabilitation policy and lead a dignified life.

Highlighting what he described as a transformation in Bastar, Shah said fear has been replaced by hope, school bells now ring where gunfire once echoed, and roads, railways and highways are being built where development was once a distant dream. He said slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” have replaced “Lal Salaam”, calling it a sign of change in the region.

Shah said the campaign against Maoist violence was not limited to security operations alone. More than 2,000 Maoists have surrendered over the last two years, he said, crediting tribal community leaders for persuading armed cadres to abandon violence. He appealed to community leaders to continue engaging with those still carrying weapons and encourage them to return to the mainstream.

Referring to the Bastar Olympics, Shah said more than 700 surrendered Maoist youth participated in the event, describing it as a powerful symbol of choosing unity over division and development over destruction. He said officials from the Sports Authority of India were present at the event to identify talent and nurture players from Bastar for future national and international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

“Bastar is changing, and when the Olympics are held again in 2026, they will be organised in a terror-free Bastar,” Shah said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, deputy chief ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, along with other senior leaders and officials, were present at the programme.