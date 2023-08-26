‘Black deeds in Red Diary’: Amit Shah attacks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, speaking at the Sahkar Kishan Sammelan in Rajasthan's Gangapur, targetted chief minister Ashok Gehlot and said that the Rajasthan CM should resign on the ‘red diary’ issue and go to the elections saying ‘ho jaaye do do haath’. Shah alleged that the diary contained details of corruption and black deeds related to Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.

Amit Shah also questioned Ashok Gehlot on being scared of the red diary. (Twitter)

Speaking in the poll-bound state, Shah said, “I was given a folder yesterday, I said don't keep this folder otherwise Ashok Gehlot will get upset, since it was red in colour. Nowadays, Ashok Gehlot is very scared of red diary.”

Shah further questioned why Gehlot was scared of the red diary.

He added, “Inside the red diary, there are black deeds hidden. The red diary consists of details of the corruption worth crores.”

Shah poining to a few people who raised slogans during his speech said, “I want to tell Gehlot sahab that sending some people to protest won't help, if you have even a little shame then resign on the red diary issue and we'll meet during the elections.”

In July this year, Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha — sacked for making a remark on the state government's ‘failure’ to ensure safety of women — displayed a red diary in the state assembly claiming that it could ‘expose’ Gehlot. Gudha was later marshalled out of the assembly and suspended from attending the rest of the session.

Shah also said that while the BJP-led central government raised the agriculture budget, which he claimed was ₹22,000 crore, by six times, upto ₹1,25,000 crore, since coming to power and formed a separate ministry for cooperatives, the Congress government had done nothing for farmers. He also said that

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at a public rally in Sikar attacked the Rajasthan government saying, Congress only ran ‘loot ki dukaan’ (loot's shop) and ‘jhooth ka bazaar’ (market of lies) in Rajasthan and the latest product of this was the ‘laal diary’. He further said this ‘red diary’ will reveal Congress' ‘dark secrets’ and it will lead to its defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"The red diary is an imagination. There is no red diary. He can see the red diary, but not red cylinders and red tomatoes. He can't see the faces of people that have turned red due to price rise. People will show him the red flag in the elections," he added.

