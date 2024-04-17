Amit Shah reacts to Chhattisgarh anti-Maoist operations: ‘Over 80 killed….’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated security personnel for the anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh's Kanker in which 29 Maoists were gunned down. Amit Shah said security forces achieved great success in the state. "Ever since Modi ji became the prime minister, the BJP government has launched a continuous campaign against Naxalism and terrorism… We started setting up camps since 2014,” Amit Shah said. Union minister Amit Shah

The home minister added that at least 250 camps have been set up in Chhattisgarh to curb Maoists. “After 2019, at least 250 camps have been set up...After the formation of the government, in a period of about 3 months, more than 80 Naxalites have been killed in Chhattisgarh, more than 125 have been arrested and more than 150 Naxalites have surrendered…” he added.

Meanwhile, taking to social media platform X, Amit Shah congratulated the security personnel involved in the operation earlier, “Today, a large number of Naxalites have been killed in the operation of security forces in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured…”

Shah said that Maoists were now confined to a small area in Chhattisgarh due to the offensive policy of the government. Soon, Chhattisgarh and the entire India will be completely Naxal-free, Shah said.

At least 29 Maoists were killed in the gunbattle between the rebels and security forces near Binagunda village under the Chhotebethiya police station area of Kanker. A joint team of the Border Security Force and the District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Maoist operation.

“While the operation was still under progress, the BSF team came under fire from CPI Maoist cadres, and BSF troops effectively retaliated against them. During the encounter, one BSF personnel sustained a bullet injury on his leg and is out of danger after being evacuated,” the BSF said in a statement after the encounter.

Voting in the Maoist-hit Bastar Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 19, while the Kanker constituency, part of the Bastar region, will vote in the second round of elections on April 26.

(With inputs from ANI)