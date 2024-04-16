‘India will be completely Naxal-free’: Amit Shah after 29 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated the security forces after 29 Naxals were gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Kanker. Union home minister Amit Shah said the Modi government is determined to free the country from Naxal menace,(PTI file)

"Today, a large number of Naxalites have been killed in the operation of security forces in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured," the minister wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Shah said that Naxalism has been confined to a small area due to the offensive policy of the government and the efforts of security forces. He said that soon Chhattisgarh and entire India will be completely Naxal-free.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism," Shah said.

The gunbattle between the Naxals and security forces took place in a forest near Binagunda village under Chhotebethiya police station area of Kanker. A joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.



“While the operation was still under progress, the BSF team came under fire from CPI Maoist cadres, and BSF troops effectively retaliated against them. During the encounter, one BSF personnel sustained bullet injury on his leg and is out of danger after being evacuated,” the BSF said in a statement after the encounter.

Till now, 68 Naxals have been killed since December 2023 in seperate encounters with security forces in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Kanker.

Voting in the Naxalite-hit Bastar Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 19 in the first phase, while the Kanker constituency, part of the Bastar region, will vote in the second round of general elections on April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.