Amit Shah visits ailing former UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow hospital

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the ailing former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

The 89-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vetera who has also served as the former governor of Rajasthan was admitted to the ICU on July 4 after he contracted an infection and showed reduced consciousness level.

Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and minister of medical education Suresh Khanna.

In the latest medical bulletin update on Singh's health, the hospital said that the former Kalyan Singh continues to remain critical. Singh is being administered oxygen through a mask, hospital officials had said in mid-July.

"Former chief minister of UP and ex-Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical, but his clinical parameters are under control," the hospital said in a statement.

Singh is on a life-saving support system and being closely monitored by expert consultants, it said.

The former UP chief minister's health is being monitored by the senior faculty of critical care medicine, cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology. SGPGIMS director R K Dhiman is also closely monitoring Singh's treatment on a daily basis.