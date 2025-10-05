Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
Amit Shah visits Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar; inaugurates key cooperative projects

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 10:43 am IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit will conclude with a farmers’ and cooperative rally in Kopargaon

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district on Sunday to attend a series of events related to the cooperative sector.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state ministers welcomed Shah when he arrived in Shirdi on Saturday evening. (@AmitShah)
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state ministers welcomed Shah when he arrived in Shirdi on Saturday evening.

Shah will begin his visit by offering prayers at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi at around 11 am. In Loni’s Pravaranagar, he will inaugurate a sugar factory project and unveil life-size statues of cooperative leaders Padma Shri Vithalrao Vikhe Patil and Padma Bhushan Balasaheb Vikhe Patil.

He will also inaugurate the country’s first cooperative Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Kopargaon, set up by cooperative veteran Shankarrao Kolhe Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana, which converts agricultural waste into clean fuel. Alongside, Shah will launch a spray dryer and a potash granule manufacturing unit.

His visit will conclude with a farmers’ and cooperative rally in Kopargaon.

