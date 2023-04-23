'Amritpal Singh didn't surrender, arrested after…': Punjab Police on 'operation Moga'

The Punjab Police on Sunday made it clear that fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was arrested on Sunday morning, and he did not surrender as some claims were being made.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill the police had created relentless pressure on Amritpal Singh and he had no other option left but to surrender, adding that the pro-radical preacher was arrested from Moga's Rode village at 6:45am.

“The police had credible information that Amritpal was in Rode. When Amritpal was left with no option, he was arrested… Police didn’t go inside the Gurudwara following maryada (limitations) of the gurudwara,” said the IGP.

The IGP said Amritpal was arrested under a joint operation by the intelligence wing and the Amritsar Rural Police.

Watch: Amritpal Singh arrested after 36-day manhunt; Punjab cops urge 'Maintain Peace' I Watch

On reports of Amritpal offering prayers inside the gurudwara before the police taking him into custody, the IGP the police is not aware of what happened inside the gurudwara.

Amritpal has been sent to Dibrugarh jail in Assam after detaining him under NSA, said the police officer said.

Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal Singh was last year anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit at an event held in this village.

(With inputs from Chandigarh bureau)

