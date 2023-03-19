Amritpal Singh hunt updates: Police seize 2 cars of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief

A massive manhunt has been launched in Punjab to arrest self-styled radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. Punjab Police has declared him a ‘fugitive’ and he is on the run since Saturday.

A total of 78 people have been arrested so far, including six to sever gunmen of Amritpal. Security has been beefed up in many places across the state and there has been intensive vehicle checking. Police have been deployed outside Singh's house. According to police, 13 rifles along with one revolver and 373 live cartridges have been seized so far during the state-wide operation.

Check out live updates here: