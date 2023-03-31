What Amritpal Singh's 2 videos, 1 audio from hiding reveal | 10 points

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has released two video messages and one audio message from hiding as the hunt for the Khalistani sympathiser is on. His first video since he went underground surfaced on Wednesday amid speculations that he might surrender. On Friday, he issued an audio message and then another video. The back-to-back messages carried challenges for the government and the police as he remains absconding. Read | Prove that you are head of community, Amritpal to jathedar

Here are the latest developments

After Amritpal Singh went underground on March 18, he has released 2 videos and one audio message from unknown locations.

1. The latest video came on Thursday evening after his audio clip. In the video, Amritpal Singh said he was not a fugitive but a rebel and would appear before the world.

2. Amritpal Singh said he was not scared of death and arrest and cannot think of becoming a fugitive.

3. "I am not a fugitive, but a rebel. I have not run away. Even today I am with my community and supporters. I am not going to run away from the country I will come in front of the world soon. I do not fear the government. Do whatever you want to do," Amritpal Singh said in the latest video.

4. It is not clear what Amritpal Singh meant by his message that he will appear before the world soon as chances of his surrender have not been ruled out yet

5. In the audio message that appeared before Thursday's video, the radical Sikh leader asked the Akal Takht to summon a congregation and to prove that Akal Takht is the leader of the community.

6. In the audio clip, Amritpal Singh rubbished reports that he was negotiating surrender terms with the police. He clarified that the first video was not shot under police custody and there was no pressure on him.

7. "If we are going to play politics even today, doing the same things we used to do earlier, then what's the point of being a jathedar in the future," Amritpal Singh said in the audio clip.

8. Police have not commented on the authenticity of the video and the audio messages. The YouTube account from which Amritpal Singh went live for the first time since his escape was suspended in India.

9. Amritpal Singh's exact location is not yet known, though police believe he is in Punjab and has been trying to enter Amritsar for the past few days.

10. On Thursday, police deployed a drone over Hoshiarpur village a day after the hunt for Amritpal Singh. The cops found an abandoned car there a few days ago. It is believed that Amritpal Singh tried to enter Amritsar in that car.

