Fugitive Amritpal Singh says he ‘won’t surrender' in new live video

Amritpal Singh on Thursday went live on the social media platform Facebook wherein the radical Khalistani preacher declared he will not surrender. “Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death,” he said in the video in Punjabi. Amritpal Singh has been on the run since more than ten days.

Stating that he was “not like those who flee the country”, Singh said, “One has to face a lot during the days of rebellion… These days of rebellion are difficult to pass." "I will soon appear before the world and will also be amongst the 'Sangat',” he added.

The 30-year-old fugitive also asked his family to "stay strong" in the video.

The live video surfaced a day after Singh released a video message on a YouTube channel wherein he spoke about the arrest of his aides and their detention in Assam jail, and called 'Sarbat Khalsa' on the occasion of Baisakhi.

He had also said that “if the government wanted to arrest him, they could have come to his house and in that case, he would have surrendered”. "But they tried to trap me by deploying lakhs of police personnel. God helped me escape," he said on Wednesday.

The Waris Punjab De chief has been absconding for more than ten days amid a massive police crackdown against him. The police stepped up security in and around Amritsar and Bathinda after Singh's location was said to be in Punjab on Tuesday evening.