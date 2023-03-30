Amritsar police issue hue and cry notice against Amritpal

The Amritsar rural police have issued a hue and cry notice against Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, who has been absconding for the last twelve days. Punjab police personnel outside the Golden Temple amid inputs of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal’s possible surrender, in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Through the notice, the police have sought the support of the general public regarding Amritpal’s information. “If any person has any knowledge/ information about the whereabouts of the above said accused (Amritpal), they may inform the police of Amritsar-rural district,” the notice, which also contains a picture of Amritpal, reads.

The notice also contains personal information about the radical preacher, including his height and complexion. Several contact numbers were provided in the notice through which people can get in touch with police officials in case of any leads.

Meanwhile, Amritsar commissionerate police on Wednesday beefed up security around the Golden Temple complex amidst the reports of Amritpal looking for an opportunity to surrender. All roads and streets leading to the Golden Temple in the city are being monitored closely. Senior police officials, including commissioner of police (CP) Naunihal Singh and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal, supervised the security measures.

Various teams led by additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs), assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and station house officers (SHOs) conducted marches in the markets leading up to the holy Sikh shrine.

The police commissioner, however, termed the security measures as a routine practice to ensure the safety and security of tourists visiting the holy shrine. “Nowadays, the tourists count increases in the city. This is an old and congested city, and the security measure is for making adequate arrangements for the tourists,” Naunihal Singh said.

Speaking on the reports that Amritpal may surrender at the Golden Temple, the CP said, “I don’t have such information. We have made the arrangements for the secretary of public, and if he wants to surrender, it’s up to him.”

On rumours that the radical Sikh preacher has raised some demands for his surrender, the CP said Punjab Police is a professional organisation. “If he surrenders, he will be treated respectfully as per the due legal process. It is a laid down process of police, and there will be no discrimination and misbehaviour,” he said.