Aligarh , A 20-year-old woman student pursuing a diploma at the Aligarh Muslim University allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself in her hostel room, senior university officials said on Tuesday. AMU diploma student dies by suicide in hostel room; probe on: UP Police

According to Aligarh Muslim University officials, the computer science student was on a video call with her West Asia-based father late Monday night when she allegedly attempted to hang herself. The father immediately alerted a relative living in Aligarh, who rushed to the Sarojini Naidu Hostel where the student was staying.

With the help of university officials, the room was opened and the student was found in a critical condition, they said.

She was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, where doctors made efforts for nearly three hours but could not save her.

Following the incident, senior AMU officials reached the hospital, officials added.

AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali told reporters that, according to fellow hostel inmates, the student was deeply distressed over her parents' recent divorce and remarriage, despite her repeated attempts to reconcile them.

He, however, said she was cheerful and popular among her peers and had shown no recent behaviour indicating distress.

Waseem Ali said there has been a worrying rise in student suicides at the university, with three women students having died by suicide over the past six years.

He said AMU has set up a counselling cell for mental health issues and recently started holding regular counselling sessions in hostels to address students' mental health concerns.

Circle Officer Sarvam Singh said police were in touch with the student's relatives in India and handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday.

The body is being taken to her hometown Azamgarh. He said police are probing all possible factors that may have led to the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.