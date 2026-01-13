AMU student, 20, dies by suicide during video call with father in Saudi Arabia

AGRA: A 20-year-old student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) died by suicide in her hostel room during a video call with her father, who is currently working in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Tuesday. Aligarh Muslim University (HT FILE PHOTO/DK Sharma)

The incident took place on Monday evening.

The student, a final-year diploma student at the Women’s Polytechnic, was alone in her room at the time. Officials said she hadn’t gone home during the winter break and had stayed on campus. While the university reopened on Monday, her roommate had not yet returned.

According to AMU proctor Prof. Mohd Wasim Ali, the student spoke with her brother in Azamgarh before initiating the video call with her father around 8 pm. During the two calls, she reportedly expressed her intent to end her life. Her father and brother immediately attempted to reach acquaintances in Aligarh to intervene.

Neighbours in the hostel later told investigators that they had heard raised voices through the walls, but no one knocked. They assumed it was a private matter.

Officials said the student’s brother contacted a friend 1.5km from the campus, but the friend was denied immediate entry to the women’s dormitory due to security protocols. By the time university authorities were notified and gained access to the room, the student was dead.

“No suicide note has been found,” Prof. Ali said, adding that an investigation was underway. The post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday.

The trigger for the suicide is unclear at the moment.

AMU vice-chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon visited the hostel with senior officials on Tuesday to meet with students and staff.

The student’s father is expected to arrive from Saudi Arabia soon.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290