Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
Amul hikes milk prices by 2 per litre from Thursday

PTI |
Apr 30, 2025 09:06 PM IST

The marketing federation which owns the popular dairy brand announced the milk hike price on Wednesday.

Prices of Amul milk across all variants in the country will be raised by 2 per litre with effect from May 1 (Thursday), the marketing federation which owns the popular dairy brand announced on Wednesday.

The Anand, Gujarat based federation markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand. (Unsplash)
The Anand, Gujarat based federation markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand. (Unsplash)

The increase of 2 per litre translates into a range of 3-4 per cent hike in MRP (maximum retail price) which is much lower than average food inflation, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a release.

The Anand, Gujarat based federation markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand. Following the increase, 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk will now be available for 34, while 'Shakti' variant of 500ml will cost 31 in Gujarat, said the release.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
