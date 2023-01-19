Amul to hold elections for new chairman on January 24

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand name of ‘Amul’, will hold elections for its new chairman on January 24, said a senior official GCMMF official.

The board is also likely to consider Jayen Mehta’s candidature as managing director (MD) of Asia’s largest dairy. He presently holds the charge as interim MD.

“The two years’ half term of the elected chairman Shamal Patel ends on January 24. The election of the chairman and vice-chairman will be held on that day,” said the official who spoke on conditions of anonymity.

The term of Valamji Humbal, chairman of Kutch Dairy who is presently holding the post of vice-chairman of GCMMF also ends on January 24.

Both Patel and Humbal were unanimously elected on July 24, 2020 in the elections presided over by the deputy collector of Anand district in presence of the 18 member cooperatives of the state—represented by their respective chairmen.

Patel is the chairman of Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd., (Sabar dairy) and has been associated with dairy cooperatives of Gujarat for over three decades.

Soon after the elections of chairman and vice-chairman, the GCMMF board will also take a decision on appointing a full-time managing director for Asia’s largest dairy.

RS Sodhi recently resigned from the post of managing director of GCMMF.

In July last year, Amul cooperative movement celebrated its 75th anniversary by achieving group turnover of ₹61,000 crore, further consolidating its position as the largest food and FMCG brand in India.

Amul, which is currently ranked as the 8th largest dairy organisation in the world, added another ₹8,000 crore to its group turnover in 2021-22, growing even faster than its 12-year compounded average growth rate, on the back of rapid post-pandemic recovery in out-of-home consumption and demand from restaurants, catering, travel and hospitality segment, it announced in a media statement last year.

India’s share in global production is estimated to nearly double to 45% in the next 25 years from 23%.