e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh assembly adopts resolution opposing NRC and NPR

Andhra Pradesh assembly adopts resolution opposing NRC and NPR

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and minister for minority welfare Amzad Basha who moved the resolution said the NRC was creating a sort of fear psychosis and insecurity among the minorities.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:29 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderrabad
The Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly also paid tributes to the Army personnel who laid down their lives in line of duty at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.
The Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly also paid tributes to the Army personnel who laid down their lives in line of duty at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
         

The Andhra Pradesh assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution opposing the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the revised format of National Population Register (NPR) in the country.

Moving the resolution, deputy chief minister and minister for minority welfare Amzad Basha said the NRC was creating a sort of fear psychosis and insecurity among the minorities.

“There has been strong opposition against the NRC all over the country. Our government led by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has always been safeguarding the interests of minorities. There is no question of implementing the same,” the deputy CM said.

He said the cabinet had also adopted a resolution strongly opposing the NRC and the present resolution was in tune with the cabinet decision.

Basha also said the state government would oppose the revised format of the NPR-2020. “The central government should stick to the old format of NPR 2010 and not the revised one,” he said.

The state assembly passed the AP Appropriation Bill approving the state budget for 2020-21, before it was adjourned sine die by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Earlier, the assembly paid tributes to the Army personnel who laid down their lives in line of duty at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.

Moving the resolution, the chief minister said Andhra Pradesh would join the nation in expressing deep sorrow to the family members of 20 brave soldiers who had laid down their lives fighting at the Galwan Valley to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The House observed silence as a mark of respect to the fallen soldiers.

tags
top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In