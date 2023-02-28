Anand Mahindra meets ‘classmate’ Bill Gates, says ‘Did not discuss IT but…’

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and said they did not ‘discuss IT or any business but about how they could work together to multiply social impact,’ while revealing that he received a free, autographed copy of Gates’s book.

Anand Mahindra with Bill Gates. (@anandmahindra/ Twitter )

“Good to see Bill Gates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me; I got a free, autographed copy of his book),” Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Mahindra also posted two images, one of which had Gates’s handwritten note on his book ‘The Road Ahead’ that read, “To Anand, best wishes to my classmate. Bill Gates.” According to a Twitter user, they were classmates at Harvard University, as many were intrigued after reading the post. Twitter users heaped praises on the post as one wrote, “This picture is a testimony to one 'don't need to drop out of a college to become successful.” Another user wrote, “Wow! Two real heroes in one frame!,” while another commented “Two Gems in the pursuit of changing the society in a whole.”

On Tuesday, the American business magnate also met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das at the central bank's regional office in Mumbai.

“Had an excellent meeting with @BillGates on financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending, etc”, Das tweeted after the meeting.