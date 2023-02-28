Home / Business / Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, RBI governor discuss financial inclusion…

Published on Feb 28, 2023 03:45 PM IST

In his blog post, Bill Gates had said India gives him hope for the future. “The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services", he wrote

Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates meets Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and held wide-ranging discussions, at the RBI Regional office, in Mumbai on Tuesday.(Twitter/RBI)
ByAryan Prakash

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das at the central bank's regional office in Mumbai.

“Had an excellent meeting with @BillGates on financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending, etc”, Das tweeted after the meeting.

The meeting between Gates and the RBI governor comes days after the Microsoft co-founder heaped praises on India, highlighting its achievements including polio eradication, lowering HIV transmission, reduction of poverty and infant mortality.

In his blog, Gates had written,"India has developed a world-leading approach to innovation that ensures solutions reach those who need them. When the rotavirus vaccine—which prevents the virus that causes many fatal cases of diarrhea—was too expensive to reach every child, India decided to make the vaccine themselves".

“They worked with experts and funders (including the Gates Foundation) to build factories and create large-scale delivery channels to distribute the vaccines. By 2021, 83 percent of 1-year-olds had been inoculated against rotavirus—and these low-cost vaccines are now being used in other countries around the world", he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

bill gates shaktikanta das
