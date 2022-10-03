Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation is about a centenarian ex-Army officer

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a video on Monday of an ex-army officer being honoured on his 100th birthday at an event in Bengaluru commemorating the 242nd Madras Sappers Day.

Mahindra, who shared the video, said it gave him goosebumps when the centenrian took a ceremonial salute as young army officers marched by. It is his ‘Monday motivation’ the top industrialist said

Mahindra said (retired) the major was a drill instructor at the National Defence Academy and had instructed seven Indian Army generals.

In the video, a group of officers is seen assisting the 100-year-old retired major from being shifted to a wheelchair and then to the dias, where he is honoured.

“Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He Instructed 7 Indian Army Generals” Army as well as Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted.This is my #MondayMotivation”

The Army's Southern Command tweeted about a statue built to honour the man as an icon of drill in the Madras Sappers headquarters that was unveiled by the retired officer himself. It said the officer had helped the team win the "Best Marching Contingent Trophy" at the Republic Day Parade each of the nine times it had participated.

Many Twitter users found Mahindra's video and his tweet inspiring and thanked him for bringing the officer into limelight. One user also shared his experience with the officer at the Dehradun Military Academy.

