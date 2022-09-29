Anand Mahindra shares video on Tamil Nadu's Brihadeeswara Temple. Watch to know its historical significance

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share an informative yet fascinating video on Brihadeeswara Temple situated in Tamil Nadu. The 90-second-long clip features designer Sravanya Rao Pittie giving a tour of the temple, which was built during the reign of the Chola Dynasty. And netizens couldn't stop marvelling at the technologically advanced structure built in the 11th century.

"An informative & inspiring clip by the talented Designer Sravanya Rao Pittie. I think we haven't really absorbed how accomplished, powerful & technologically advanced the Chola Empire was. Nor have we adequately conveyed its historic significance to the rest of the world," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video with his 9.8 million followers on Twitter.

Since being shared on September 28, the video has raked up more than 7.6 lakh views and nearly 40,000 likes. It also received several comments from people. While many shared their experiences visiting the temple, others pointed out the inaccuracy in the video where Pittie said that 200 Taj Mahals could fit within the Brihadeeswara Temple complex. The Taj Mahal spans 42 acres, while the Brihadeeswara Temple complex encompasses around 44.7 acres.

"Yes, sir, it's amazing. Last month I visited the Brihadeshwara Temple. We were surprised to see how the Mighty Cholas built this temple," posted a Twitter user while sharing the images. "Incredible, the Cholas were also responsible for spreading Hindu culture to south-east Asian countries. A prime example is the greatest temple on Earth in Cambodia, Angkor Wat," shared another. "Been here recently... It's a marvel! Pity many haven't even heard of it..." wrote a third. "Have you visited this temple sir," enquired a fourth.

"One info is mostly missed, and that is the temple has what is called sand box foundation. In other words, it has no foundation! And even if you tilt it, it will return to the vertical position. Like a weighted toy! We call those toys Tanjore toys," commented a fifth. "Sir, it's a marvellous temple, but this video has too many factual inaccuracies to deserve your endorsement. Both this temple and Taj are in an area of 50 acres. The Taj main tomb is 180 ft square, and the square below the main gopuram is approx 100. Yet she says 200 Taj fits in here," wrote a sixth.

The Brihadeeswara Temple is a Hindu Dravidian-styled temple in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was built in 1010 AD by Raja Raja Chola I.