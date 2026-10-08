Centre clears ₹65-crore project to modernise property surveys in Delhi colonies

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday said the Centre has approved a ₹65-crore project to modernise survey and mapping of properties in unauthorised colonies, a move expected to give a fresh push to the implementation of the PM-UDAY scheme. Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the project would make survey, mapping and documentation of properties more transparent, systematic and time-bound. (Representative photo)

The project, Delhi Revenue and Imaging Survey, Spatial Technology Initiative (DRISHTI), will establish a GIS and geospatial-based survey system. It will also set up dedicated PM-UDAY cells in all 13 districts and a cell at the Revenue Department headquarters, according to the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the project would make survey, mapping and documentation of properties more transparent, systematic and time-bound.

The project will cost ₹65 crore. Of this, ₹52 crore will be provided as a grant from the Urban Development Fund (UDF) of the Union housing and urban affairs ministry. The remaining ₹13 crore will be contributed by the government’s revenue department, which will implement the project.

Officials said the system aims to speed up the survey and documentation process under PM-UDAY, which seeks to provide ownership rights to residents of notified unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

The scheme is being implemented jointly by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi government’s revenue department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The ₹52-crore central grant will normally be released in four instalments. However, if procurement is done through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the full amount may be released in a single instalment, the CMO said.

Gupta said the scheme was not just about issuing property documents but about providing legal security and property rights to lakhs of families living in unauthorised colonies.

The PM-UDAY scheme was launched to provide ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, enabling them to legally own, transfer and mortgage their properties, subject to applicable conditions.

The government said the technology-based survey and mapping would strengthen the implementation mechanism and improve coordination among agencies handling property-related claims.